Cage Fight Share 'Killer' Visualizer

Keavin Wiggins | 04-21-2022

Cage Fight Cover art
Cage Fight have shared a visualizer video for their brand new single "Killer." The song comes from their forthcoming self-titled debut album that is hitting stores on May 13th.

Bassist Jon Reid had this to say, "'Killer' is a release of anger and fury directed at anyone that has caused wrong and is a rallying cry to those that feel pure visceral rage and need a soundtrack to that pure emotion. The song's intensity is based in a simple remit, if you have wronged... you better start running..."

Frontwoman Rachel Aspe said of the video, "I wanted to create artwork that represents pain, anger, resilience, and power - themes of our music. The palm is extremely painful to tattoo, so the palm-tattooed hand clawing the air in a red mist does this very aggressively. I tattooed a very brave model at Evil From The Needle in Camden; the hand had to be strapped down, and it took two tortuous hours." Watch the video below:

