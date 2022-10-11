Cage Fight Reveal Video For Song Featuring The Late Trevor Strnad

(Atom Splitter) Cage Fight have released a lyric video for their brand new single "Eating Me Alive" that features the late, great Trevor Strnad of The Black Dahlia Murder.

One of - if not the final - recording by Strnad, the video was originally planned for May 13, which was Cage Fight's album release day. But the drop was postponed due to Strnad's tragic unexpected passing just days before. Trevor's support for singer Rachel Aspe's work played a key role in the formation of Cage Fight, which is why his contribution to their debut album is so special. And the subject matter - struggles with anxiety and mental health - makes this poignant song even more significant.

Aspe comments, "Over COVID I was looking for a new project and releasing covers for something to do, but also to hopefully connect with other musicians. When I released my cover of 'Statutory Ape,' Trevor picked up on it and shared from The Black Dahlia Murder's pages, and it got a lot of attention. Trevor messaged me to say he loved it, and hoped that I'd find a band off the back of the cover. Not long after James (Monteith, guitar) contacted me about Cage Fight and the rest is history.

"Had it not been for Trevor's support,Cage Fight m ay never have happened; it was a huge honor to have him guest on this song and it meant the world to us. He was one of the greatest supporters of the scene and new music, and is truly missed. RIP Trevor."

On the song's content, bassist Jon Reid comments, "'Eating Me Alive' is about the day-to-day struggles and challenges with mental health that are so prominent to so many people and how the sorrow and loneliness can have a tangible effect. This is something personal to us and we wanted to let people know that they are not alone. We can all have these feelings and that most importantly there is help out there, and we can all find something special.

"We have chosen to release this on World Mental Health day as a sign of solidarity."

With the new single, Cage Fight are urging fans to show support by purchasing the Trevor Strnad memorial shirt. All proceeds will help Trevor's family cover expenses incurred by his death and benefit the Common Ground Resource & Crisis Center. Purchase and donate here.

