Cage Willis Streams New Song 'Who I Am'

(OMG) Southern rocker Cage Willis has released a new single entitled "Who I Am". The single comes from his full length album, which is due out this summer.
"'Who I Am' is about knowing where you came from, being proud of it. It's about workin hard for what you want in life, and most importantly believing in yourself" says Cage Willis.
Chris Robertson of Black Stone Cherry produced the upcoming album, featuring "Who I Am". Ensuring a superior quality of sound and highest standards of production, the album was engineered by Jordan Westfall of Shaman's Harvest. Stream the new song below:
