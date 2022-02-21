Caliban Premiere 'Dystopia' Video

Caliban have premiered the music video for their brand new single "Dystopia", which features a guest appearance from Christoph Wieczorek of Annisokay.
The song is the title track to the German rocker's forthcoming album that is set to hit stores on April 22nd and was produced by Benjamin Richter (Moonspell, Emil Bulls) and guitarist Marc Görtz as well as co-produced by Callan Orr (Dream On, Dreamer).
Andreas Dorner had this to say about the title song, "'Dystopia' is about the world being fake. Who are you in this world, or especially in the technological / digital age behind our screens where you can be anyone. The song is feat. Christoph Wieczorek of Annisokay on vocals." Watch the video below:
