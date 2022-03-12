Cannibal Corpse Announce New Headline Tour Dates

Tour poster

(Earsplit) Cannibal Corpse have announced a short run of East Coast headlining shows this June surrounding their performance at the Decibel Metal & Beer Fest in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Support will be provided by Sanguisugabogg and 200 Stab Wounds on select dates. The dates follow the band's US headlining tour, currently underway.

A celebration of the 40th Anniversary of Metal Blade Records, the tour kicked off on February 18th in Atlanta, Georgia, and will make its way through over two dozen cities upon its conclusion March 26th in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

Support is being provided by labelmates Whitechapel and Revocation, as well as Shadow Of Intent. Shows are selling out! Don't miss it. See all confirmed dates below.

Cannibal Corpse w/ Whitechapel, Revocation, Shadow Of Intent [remaining dates]:

3/11/2022 The UC Theatre - Berkeley, CA

3/12/2022 The Observatory - Santa Ana, CA * Sold Out

3/13/2022 The Belasco - Los Angeles, CA * Sold Out

3/14/2022 The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

3/15/2022 Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM * Sold Out

3/17/2022 Vibes Event Center - San Antonio, TX

3/18/2022 White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

3/19/2022 Amplified Live - Dallas, TX

3/21/2022 Red Flag - St. Louis, MO

3/22/2022 Mercury Ballroom - Louisville, KY

3/23/2022 Iron City - Birmingham, AL

3/25/2022 Jannus Live - St. Petersburg, FL

3/26/2022 Revolution - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

w/ Sanguisugabogg, 200 Stab Wounds:

6/08/2022 The Underbelly - Jacksonville, FL

6/09/2022 The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC

6/10/2022 Hooligans Music Hal - Jacksonville, NC

6/11/2022 Decibel Metal & Beer Fest @ The Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA *no 200 Stab Wounds

6/12/2022 The Broadberry - Richmond, VA

6/13/2022 The Senate - Columbia, SC *no 200 Stab Wounds

