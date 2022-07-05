Capital Theatre Deliver Mike Clink Produced A Hero's Journey

New Zealand based rockers Capital Theatre have released their Mike Clink (Guns N' Roses, Steve Vai) produced debut studio album, "A Hero's Journey".

Frontman Adam Stevenson had this to say about the 10-track effort, "The hero's journey is the blueprint for so many great stories of our time, and so we decided to map out the album based on that framework.

"It begins at the status quo, then moves through coming-of-age and the call to adventure, the trials and tribulations and then finally the moment of triumph over adversity. It was such rich territory to write against, and ended up giving us this amazing template for examining the human experience."

Watch the video for the album's hit single "Fait Accompli" below:

