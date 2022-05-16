Carrie Underwood Launching Denim & Rhinestones Arena Tour

Carrie Underwood has announced that they she will returning to the road this fall and next spring for the Denim & Rhinestones Tour of the U.S. in support for his forthcoming album of the same name.
Jimmie Allen will be supporting Carrie on the trek that is scheduled to kick off on October 15th in Greenville, SC at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena, with the first leg wrapping up on November 19th in San Francisco, CA at the Chase Center.
The second leg will be launched on February 2nd in Miami, FL at the FTX Arena and will conclude with a St. Patrick's Day show in Seattle, WA at the Climate Pledge Arena on March 17th.
Underwood had this to say, "I'm thrilled to be hitting the road again with The Denim & Rhinestones Tour. "I'm having such an amazing time with my Las Vegas residency and look forward to continuing that next year after the tour.
"I'm excited to bring the new music of Denim & Rhinestones to life on tour, as well as put new spins on familiar favorites. We've been working hard already preparing an amazing show, and I can't wait to see everyone on the road!"
October 15, 2022 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
October 17, 2022 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
October 18, 2022 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
October 20, 2022 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena
October 22, 2022 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena
October 23, 2022 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
October 25, 2022 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
October 27, 2022 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center
October 31, 2022 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
November 2, 2022 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
November 3, 2022 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
November 5, 2022 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
November 7, 2022 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
November 12, 2022 - Moline, IL - Tax Slayer Center
November 13, 2022 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
November 15, 2022 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
November 17, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena
November 19, 2022 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
2023
February 2, 2023 - Miami, FL - FTX Arena
February 4, 2023 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
February 6, 2023 - Jacksonville, FL - Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
February 7, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
February 8, 2023 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
February 10, 2023 - State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center
February 11, 2023 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
February 14, 2023 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum
February 15, 2023 - Washington DC - Capital One Arena
February 17, 2023 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
February 18, 2023 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
February 21, 2023 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
February 22, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
February 24, 2023 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena
February 25, 2023 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
February 26, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
March 1, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
March 2, 2023 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center
March 4, 2023 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
March 8, 2023 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
March 11, 2023 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena
March 13, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
March 14, 2023 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
March 16, 2023 - Portland, OR - MODA Center
March 17, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Carrie Underwood Shares 'Ghost Story' Video
Axl Rose Does Surprise Performance With Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood Announces Album With Demin & Rhinestones Stream
Carrie Underwood Shares 'Ghost Story'
Scorpions Delay Tour Kick Off Due To Injury- Sunny Day Real Estate Reunion Tour- Bring Me The Horizon Tour- more
K.K. Downing Will Attend Judas Priest Rock Hall Induction- Iron Maiden Legend Paul Di'Anno Returns- Slipknot's Corey Taylor- more
Guns N' Roses, Sex Pistols, Duran Duran Supergroup Album Being Reissued- Smash Mouth's 'All Star' Reimagined By Owl City- more
Five Finger Death Punch Deliver IOU With New Album Announcement- Iron Maiden Team With Arch Enemy For Legacy Of The Beast- more
Bruce Cockburn Celebrates 50 Years with Hits Album and Tour
5 Star: Five Star - Ann Wilson - Fierce Bliss
The String Cheese Incident - Into the Blue
Caught In The Act: Journey And Toto Rock Chicago
Scorpions Delay Tour Kick Off Due To Injury
Bring Me The Horizon Plot North American Tour
Eternal Frequency Continue Video Trilogy With A.I.
Peach Pit Announce U.S. Fall Tour
Massive 50CD Al Stewart 'The Admiralty Lights' Box Set Coming
Sunny Day Real Estate Announce North American Reunion Tour
Carrie Underwood Launching Denim & Rhinestones Arena Tour
The Rolling Stones Stream Live At The El Mocambo 1977 Album