Carrie Underwood Shares 'Ghost Story' Video

Video still

Carrie Underwood has shared a cinematic music video for her new song "Ghost Story," which is the lead single from her forthcoming album, Denim & Rhinestones (out June 10th).



The music video was directed by Underwood's longtime collaborator, acclaimed director and photographer, Randee St. Nicholas, and was filmed in downtown L.A. at famed 1931 movie palace, the Los Angeles Theatre.

Underwood had this to say about the new visual, "Randee St. Nicholas has an incredible eye and always knows how to film everything in the most unique and beautiful way.

"I am very visually-oriented and from the first time I heard 'Ghost Story,' I had a vision for how I wanted to bring this song to life in performance and Randee always takes everything to a whole other artistic level beyond my own imagination." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Axl Rose Does Surprise Performance With Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood Announces Album With Demin & Rhinestones Stream

Carrie Underwood Shares 'Ghost Story'

Carrie Underwood Gearing Up For More Las Vegas Residency Dates

News > Carrie Underwood