Catharsis Go Old School Horror For 'Your Truth' Video

Stills from the video

Catharsis pay homage to the black and white horror movies of the 1930s with their brand new Marcin Pawlowski directed music video for their track "Your Truth."

The song comes from the band's latest album, "Human Failures" and the video was shot in the original ruins of the mausoleum nearby the palace in Sławikow, Poland.

Adam Mamok had this to say, "We are very pleased with the end result. This time it took us a long time to get the whole thing completed. The plot is divided into two parts. A story, which is a metaphor for the lyrics of 'Your Truth' and shots of the band.

"I admit that it was great fun for us and we discovered each other in new roles. The convention of an old movie from the 1930s adds to the dark atmosphere of this video."

