.

Catharsis Go Old School Horror For 'Your Truth' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 01-12-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Catharsis Stills from the video
Stills from the video

Catharsis pay homage to the black and white horror movies of the 1930s with their brand new Marcin Pawlowski directed music video for their track "Your Truth."

The song comes from the band's latest album, "Human Failures" and the video was shot in the original ruins of the mausoleum nearby the palace in Sławikow, Poland.

Adam Mamok had this to say, "We are very pleased with the end result. This time it took us a long time to get the whole thing completed. The plot is divided into two parts. A story, which is a metaphor for the lyrics of 'Your Truth' and shots of the band.

"I admit that it was great fun for us and we discovered each other in new roles. The convention of an old movie from the 1930s adds to the dark atmosphere of this video."

Related Stories


Catharsis Go Old School Horror For 'Your Truth' Video

News > Catharsis

advertisement
Day In Rock

Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey Postpone Tour- Rush's Alex Lifeson Returns With Envy Of None- Foo Fighters Stream Studio 666 Film Trailer- more

Megadeth And Lamb Of God Metal Tour Of The Year- Budgie's Burke Shelley Dead At 71- Dashboard Confessional and Jimmy Eat World Tour- more

Sammy Hagar Extends Las Vegas Residency With New Dates- Judas Priest North American Tour To Feature Only One Guitarist- more

Guns N' Roses Couldn't Meet Eye To Eye With Izzy For Reunion- Trivium and Testament Frontman Team Up- Skillet- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: Bret Michaels' Christmas Show

MorleyView Sordal

Travis - The Invisible Band (Deluxe Edition)

Legends Play the Beatles

Katastro - Sucker