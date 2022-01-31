CB30 Share New Song 'Don't Say Goodnight'

CB30 have released a lyric video for their new song "Don't Say Goodnight", which was written by CB30's Christian Clementi, Trannie Anderson, and Dallas Wilson.
Christian had this to say about the track, "From the day I wrote 'Don't Say Goodnight' with Trannie and Dallas, Brody and I knew it was such a special song. We knew we wanted to wait for the right time to share it with the world, so now is the time!"
Brody Clementi added, "The second I heard this song I loved it right away. This has been an unreleased fan favorite, we've been playing it live for a few years, and we are so excited to get to release it." Watch the lyric video below:
