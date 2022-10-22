.

Chelsea Grin Premiere Video For Trevor Strnad Collaboration 'Forever Bloom'

Keavin Wiggins | 10-22-2022
Chelsea Grin Promo photo courtesy Atom Splitter
Promo photo courtesy Atom Splitter

Chelsea Grin have premiered the video for their new single "Forever Bloom," which features a guest appearance from the late Black Dahlia Murder vocalist Trevor Strnad.

Guitarist Stephen Rutishauser said of the track, "'Forever Bloom' is a fast-paced song with a whimsical edge to it, paying homage to some of our metal roots.

"The video accompaniment should let you know that it isn't all evil and darkness in the world of metal. Of course, we were very grateful to have our friend Trevor feature on this song - RIP to a legend."

"Forever Bloom", comes from the band's forthcoming double album, Suffer In Hell (out November 11th) and Suffer In Heaven (due March 17th). Watch the video below:

Related Stories


Chelsea Grin Premiere Video For Trevor Strnad Collaboration 'Forever Bloom'

Chelsea Grin Reveal 'The Isnis' Visualizer

Chelsea Grin Share First Song From New Double Album

Chelsea Grin Reveal 'Eternal Nightmare' Details

Chelsea Grin Lose Singer Alex Koehler And Guitarist Jacob Harmond

Chelsea Grin Music and Merch

News > Chelsea Grin

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement

Day In Rock

Queen Release Video For Lost Freddie Mercury Song 'Face It Alone'- Guns N' Roses Stream 1992 Performance Of Double Talkin' Jive- Arctic Monkeys- more

Motley Crue and Def Leppard Announce The World Tour- Guns N' Roses Have New Stuff Coming Says Slash- Alice Cooper- Eagles- Megadeth- more

Carrie Underwood Talks Surprise Performance With Axl Rose- Killswitch Engage Holidaze Rager 2- Green Day Stream Rarity- Def Leppard- more

Reviews

Tom Petty Singled Out Special

Sites and Sounds: Country Music Cruise

Live: The Melvins Rock Florida

RockPile: Halloween Edition

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Group Live 2022

advertisement


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy

Copyright© 1998 - 2022 Rock News Network All rights reserved.