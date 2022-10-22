Chelsea Grin Premiere Video For Trevor Strnad Collaboration 'Forever Bloom'
Chelsea Grin have premiered the video for their new single "Forever Bloom," which features a guest appearance from the late Black Dahlia Murder vocalist Trevor Strnad.
Guitarist Stephen Rutishauser said of the track, "'Forever Bloom' is a fast-paced song with a whimsical edge to it, paying homage to some of our metal roots.
"The video accompaniment should let you know that it isn't all evil and darkness in the world of metal. Of course, we were very grateful to have our friend Trevor feature on this song - RIP to a legend."
"Forever Bloom", comes from the band's forthcoming double album, Suffer In Hell (out November 11th) and Suffer In Heaven (due March 17th). Watch the video below:
