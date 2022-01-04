Chris Daughtry Postponed Tour Following Stepdaughter's Death 2021 In Review

Social media capture

Chris Daughtry had a top 21 story from November 2021 after he postponed the remaining date of his current U.S. tour to return home after the tragic death of his stepdaughter Hannah. The 25-year-old was founded dead in her Nashville home of Friday (November 12th) by local police.

Daughtry shared the following message via Facebook on Saturday, "I am still processing the last 24 hours. I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken.

"I just recently in the last week lost my mother to cancer but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye and I was processing it privately. We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it's another huge hit to our family.

"Thank you for all the kind words and condolences, They are truly felt and appreciated. I am now taking time to be present with my family as we attempt to heal from this series of devastating losses.

"Hannah, I love you and I miss you. I wish I could hold you. This hurts so deeply." His team added, "We ask that people respect the family's privacy at this time and we will share updates as soon as we are able to. Daughtry shows through Nov 16th are rescheduled."

Chris' wife Deanna shared this tribute, "My first born. I love you endlessly Hannah. Our family would like to thank you all for the outpouring of love as we grieve the loss of our daughter Hannah.

"We are awaiting the autopsy results to determine how Hannah sustained the injuries that caused her death. Our hearts are broken."

Related Stories

Chris Daughtry Postpones Tour Following Stepdaughter's Death

Daughtry Share New Song 'Lioness' And Announce Album

Daughtry Release 'Heavy Is The Crown' Video

Daughtry and Lajon Witherspoon Tribute Chris Cornell With 'Hunger Strike' Cover

News > Daughtry