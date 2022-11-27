Chris James Recruits gnash For 'I Wanna Feel Good'

(Nettwerk) Berlin based songwriter and producer Chris James has teamed up with gnash for his new single "I Wanna Feel Good" which was just released by Nettwerk Music Group.

Delivering an honest, upbeat indie-pop song about doing your best, "I Wanna Feel Good" was written alongside gnash during a recent visit to Los Angeles. The track was born after only a couple hours from a conversation the two had about wanting to be okay with what's going on in their heads.

"Gnash and I wrote this song during my four month stay in Los Angeles. I think both of us really connected on the feeling of just wanting to be okay with what's going on in our heads and both of us started exchanging stories about it. Two hours later we had 'I Wanna Feel Good'", states Chris James about "I Wanna Feel Good".

