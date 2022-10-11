Christmas With The Smithereens Set For Limited Edition Reissue

Album art

(Hello Wendy) Christmas With The Smithereens will be released as a limited edition green vinyl reissue on November 18, 2022 via Sunset Blvd. Records, and it will be limited to just 1000 copies.



Christmas with The Smithereens is more than a Christmas- time cover album. This quartet does an impressive job of channeling the spirt of 1960s rock, and solidly interpreting each memorable tune.

The band's originals add a nice twist to the disc and are written with such '60s-savviness that without prior knowledge it would almost be difficult to decide which songs were covers and which were originals.

Lead singer Pat DiNizio wraps his husky voice around a smartly selected collection of classic seasonal rockers such as "Run Rudolph Run" and "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," along with more obscure fare. It's the latter that makes this such a delight, as the band tears into rugged re- workings of the Ramones' "Merry Christmas (I Don't Want to Fight Tonight)," the Who's crunchy "Christmas"(from Tommy) and even a rare Beatles track grabbed fromthe Liverpool band's '60s fan club only discs.

In the words of drummer Dennis Diken "...Beginning at a tender age, records became my favorite and the most meaningful gifts I received at Christmas. Kiddie" 45s and 78s and the scant Christmas records that my parents bought served as my introductions to the wonderful world of recorded sound when I was 2 or 3 years old. I'd sit hypnotized in front of the small "Pal" phonograph.

"My earliest recollection of owning any kind of LP was Sing A Song Of Christmas With Woody The Chipmunk And All The Gang, a cheap, rather weird knockoff of Alvin & company, with garish sleeve art, bedecked with tin-foil snow flakes. Around this time, my mom turned me on to a 10" long-player of a capella Carpathian Christmas carols, sung by a soulful, wailing choir that chilled me to the bone. I still listen to it. Although I swore allegiance to all things non- square (as much as my pre-school barometer could detect) I gave special dispensation to Christmas records."



Track listing:

Side 1

Waking Up On Christmas Morning

Santa Bring My Baby Back (To Me)

Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree

Christmas Time All Over The World

Christmas



Side 2

'Twas The Night Before Christmas

Run Rudolph Run

Merry Christmas (I Don't Want To Fight Tonight)

Auld Lang Syne

Christmas Time Is Here Again

Related Stories

The Smithereens Releasing Their 1993 Lost Album Next Month

The Smithereens Music and Merch

News > The Smithereens