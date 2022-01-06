.

Circa Survive Postpone First Half Of U.S. Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 01-06-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Circa Survive Tour poster
Tour poster

Circa Survive have announced that they have been forced to delay the kick off of their Blue Sky Noise Anniversary Tour, with the first month of dates being postponed.

The tour, featuring support from Tigers Jaw and Soul Glo, was originally set to kick off tomorrow, January 7th in Sayreville, NJ, but will now be launched on February 6th in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, due to Covid concerns.

The band had this to say, "We've made the decision to postpone the first half of the BSN Tour (1/7 - 2/5) due to the rising rates of COVID. The tour will now start on 02/6 in Ft Lauderdale, FL. We're working on moving the postponed dates (1/7 - 2/5) to summer.

"We'll have more info on the rescheduled dates in the coming weeks. All tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled dates and refunds will be available at point of purchase once new dates are announced. All VIP tickets will remain valid as well."

Postponed Dates


01/07 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
01/08 - Rochester, NY - Anthology
01/09 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
01/11 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection
01/12 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe
01/14 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
01/15 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
01/16 - Minneapolis, MN - The Lyric - Skyway
01/18 - Denver, CO - Ogden
01/19 - Salt Lake City, TA - Depot
01/21 - Boise, ID - The Knitting Factory
01/22 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
01/23 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
01/25 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency
01/26 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst - SOLD OUT
01/28 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park
01/29 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
01/30 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee
02/01 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
02/02 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
02/03 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
02/05 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl music hall

Still Scheduled Dates


02/06 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
02/08 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus
02/09 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
02/11 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
02/12 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
02/13 - Richmond, VA - The National
02/15 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom
02/16 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
02/18 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts
02/19 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic
02/20 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
02/22 - Montreal, QC - Fairmont Theatre
02/23 - Albany, NY - Upstate Concert Hall
02/25 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
02/26 - Hartford, CT - The Webster
02/27 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel - SOLD OUT
03/01 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
03/02 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live
03/04 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer - SOLD OUT
03/05 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer - SOLD OUT

Related Stories


Circa Survive Postpone First Half Of U.S. Tour

Circa Survive Celebrate New EP With 'Sleep Well' Visualizer

Circa Survive Return With New Video 'Imposter Syndrome'

News > Circa Survive

advertisement
Day In Rock

New Guns N' Roses Music Coming Says Slash- Eddie Van Halen's Last Words Revealed- Beatles IMAX- Eagles Add Tour Dates- more

David Lee Roth Reacts To Canceled Vegas Residency- Beavis and Butt-Head Making A Comeback- Thursday Postpone U.S. Tour Dates- more

David Lee Roth's Full Las Vegas Residency Canceled- Nirvana 'Nevermind' Cover Art Lawsuit Dismissed- more

Avenged Sevenfold Focusing On Finishing New Album- Wolfgang Reveals His Favorite Van Halen Albums- David Bowie- Cheap Trick- more

advertisement
Reviews

Travis - The Invisible Band (Deluxe Edition)

Legends Play the Beatles

Katastro - Sucker

Davy Knowles - What Happens Next

Sites and Sounds: Voragos: Destination Lunasea Beach