Circa Survive Postpone First Half Of U.S. Tour

Circa Survive have announced that they have been forced to delay the kick off of their Blue Sky Noise Anniversary Tour, with the first month of dates being postponed.

The tour, featuring support from Tigers Jaw and Soul Glo, was originally set to kick off tomorrow, January 7th in Sayreville, NJ, but will now be launched on February 6th in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, due to Covid concerns.

The band had this to say, "We've made the decision to postpone the first half of the BSN Tour (1/7 - 2/5) due to the rising rates of COVID. The tour will now start on 02/6 in Ft Lauderdale, FL. We're working on moving the postponed dates (1/7 - 2/5) to summer.

"We'll have more info on the rescheduled dates in the coming weeks. All tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled dates and refunds will be available at point of purchase once new dates are announced. All VIP tickets will remain valid as well."

Postponed Dates

01/07 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom01/08 - Rochester, NY - Anthology01/09 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues01/11 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection01/12 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe01/14 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant01/15 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall01/16 - Minneapolis, MN - The Lyric - Skyway01/18 - Denver, CO - Ogden01/19 - Salt Lake City, TA - Depot01/21 - Boise, ID - The Knitting Factory01/22 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom01/23 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox01/25 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency01/26 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst - SOLD OUT01/28 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park01/29 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl01/30 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee02/01 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues02/02 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center02/03 - Houston, TX - House of Blues02/05 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl music hall

Still Scheduled Dates

02/06 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution02/08 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus02/09 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues02/11 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade02/12 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore02/13 - Richmond, VA - The National02/15 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom02/16 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom02/18 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts02/19 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic02/20 - Toronto, ON - Opera House02/22 - Montreal, QC - Fairmont Theatre02/23 - Albany, NY - Upstate Concert Hall02/25 - Boston, MA - House of Blues02/26 - Hartford, CT - The Webster02/27 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel - SOLD OUT03/01 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE03/02 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live03/04 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer - SOLD OUT03/05 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer - SOLD OUT

