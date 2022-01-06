Circa Survive Postpone First Half Of U.S. Tour

Circa Survive have announced that they have been forced to delay the kick off of their Blue Sky Noise Anniversary Tour, with the first month of dates being postponed.
The tour, featuring support from Tigers Jaw and Soul Glo, was originally set to kick off tomorrow, January 7th in Sayreville, NJ, but will now be launched on February 6th in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, due to Covid concerns.
The band had this to say, "We've made the decision to postpone the first half of the BSN Tour (1/7 - 2/5) due to the rising rates of COVID. The tour will now start on 02/6 in Ft Lauderdale, FL. We're working on moving the postponed dates (1/7 - 2/5) to summer.
"We'll have more info on the rescheduled dates in the coming weeks. All tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled dates and refunds will be available at point of purchase once new dates are announced. All VIP tickets will remain valid as well."
