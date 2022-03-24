.

Clutch Announce UK And European Tour

Bruce Henne | 03-23-2022

(hennemusic) Clutch have announced dates for a winter tour of the UK and Europe. The five-week series will open in Glasgow as part of a five-show UK run before the Maryland rockers head to Europe for a month of performances, returning to the UK for five more dates that will see the group wrap things up in London on December 17.

Clutch recently launched the first leg of a spring series of North American dates that sees them joined by guests Eyehategod and Tigercub; a second leg - with The Sword and Nate Bergman - will start in Burlington, VT on April 27.

The band revealed last November that they had completed recording a new studio album as fans await more details about the project; the forthcoming set will mark the follow-up to 2018's "Book Of Bad Decisions." See the dates here.

