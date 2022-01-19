Clutch Announce North American Spring Tour

(hennemusic) Clutch have announced dates for a spring tour of North America. The Maryland rockers will begin the opening leg of the series - with guests Eyehategod and Tigercub - in Birmingham, AL on March 16; a second leg - which will see the group joined by The Sword and Nate Bergman - will start in Burlington, VT on April 27.

Clutch revealed last November that they had completed recording a new studio album, as fans await more details about the project. The band previewed a number of new songs during their 2021 shows, including "Strive For Excellence", "Nosferatu Madre" and "Slaughter Beach."

The forthcoming set will mark the follow-up to 2018's "Book Of Bad Decisions." See the dates for the upcoming tour here.

