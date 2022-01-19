Clutch Announce North American Spring Tour

(hennemusic) Clutch have announced dates for a spring tour of North America. The Maryland rockers will begin the opening leg of the series - with guests Eyehategod and Tigercub - in Birmingham, AL on March 16; a second leg - which will see the group joined by The Sword and Nate Bergman - will start in Burlington, VT on April 27.
Clutch revealed last November that they had completed recording a new studio album, as fans await more details about the project. The band previewed a number of new songs during their 2021 shows, including "Strive For Excellence", "Nosferatu Madre" and "Slaughter Beach."
The forthcoming set will mark the follow-up to 2018's "Book Of Bad Decisions." See the dates for the upcoming tour here.
Clutch To Rock New Music During Next Doom Saloon Livestream
Clutch Return To The Recording Studio
Clutch Postpone Final Tour Dates Due To Positive Covid Test
Clutch Live Debut New Song 'Slaughter Beach'
Slipknot Announce North American Knotfest Roadshow Tour- Every Time I Die Break Up- Bring Me The Horizon Postpone Tour- more
Staind's Aaron Lewis Recovering From Surgery- He Is Legend Frontman Has Been Sick For A Year- Ghost To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live- more
Judas Priest Change Their Minds About Tour Lineup- David Coverdale Sells His Whitesnake And Deep Purple Song Catalog- more
Slash Streams 'Call Off The Dogs'- Eddie Vedder Shares New Song- Scorpions Counter Rock Is Dead With 'Rock Believer'- more
Get To Know... Get to Know: Loveland Duren Explain 'The Memphis Thing'
Caught In The Act: Nita Strauss Live In Chicago
Caught In The Act: Bret Michaels' Christmas Show
Travis - The Invisible Band (Deluxe Edition)