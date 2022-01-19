.

Clutch Announce North American Spring Tour

Bruce Henne | 01-18-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Clutch Video still
Video still

(hennemusic) Clutch have announced dates for a spring tour of North America. The Maryland rockers will begin the opening leg of the series - with guests Eyehategod and Tigercub - in Birmingham, AL on March 16; a second leg - which will see the group joined by The Sword and Nate Bergman - will start in Burlington, VT on April 27.

Clutch revealed last November that they had completed recording a new studio album, as fans await more details about the project. The band previewed a number of new songs during their 2021 shows, including "Strive For Excellence", "Nosferatu Madre" and "Slaughter Beach."

The forthcoming set will mark the follow-up to 2018's "Book Of Bad Decisions." See the dates for the upcoming tour here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Clutch Announce North American Spring Tour

Clutch To Rock New Music During Next Doom Saloon Livestream

Clutch Return To The Recording Studio

Clutch Postpone Final Tour Dates Due To Positive Covid Test

Clutch Live Debut New Song 'Slaughter Beach'

News > Clutch

advertisement
Day In Rock

Slipknot Announce North American Knotfest Roadshow Tour- Every Time I Die Break Up- Bring Me The Horizon Postpone Tour- more

Staind's Aaron Lewis Recovering From Surgery- He Is Legend Frontman Has Been Sick For A Year- Ghost To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live- more

Judas Priest Change Their Minds About Tour Lineup- David Coverdale Sells His Whitesnake And Deep Purple Song Catalog- more

Slash Streams 'Call Off The Dogs'- Eddie Vedder Shares New Song- Scorpions Counter Rock Is Dead With 'Rock Believer'- more

advertisement
Reviews

Get To Know... Get to Know: Loveland Duren Explain 'The Memphis Thing'

Caught In The Act: Nita Strauss Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Bret Michaels' Christmas Show

MorleyView Sordal

Travis - The Invisible Band (Deluxe Edition)