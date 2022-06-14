Clutch Share We Strive for Excellence And Announce Tour

Tour poster

Clutch have shared a brand new single called "We Strive for Excellence" and they have also revealed their plans to hit the road this fall for a headline tour.

The new track comes ahead of their new album and follows the release of the song "Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)" back in April. Frontman Neil Fallon had this to say about the new single, "We Strive for Excellence looks back fondly on childhood summers filled with grand plans gone awry, inexplicable bruises, untreated injuries, and of course, the timeless wisdom of Evel Knievel."

The band have shared the dates for their fall headline tour that will feature support from Helmet, Quicksand and JD Pinku. The 26-date trek is set to kick off on September 13th in Toronto. See the dates and stream the new song below:

Sep 13 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

Sep 15 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

Sep 16 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square

Sep 17 - Baltimore, MD - Hammerjacks

Sep 18 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

Sep 20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

Sep 21 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

Sep 23 - Louisville, KY - Louder than Life*

Sep 24 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

Sep 25 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

Sep 27 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues

Sep 29 - Houston TX - Warehouse Live

Sep 30 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

Oct 01 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

Oct 02 - Austin, TX - Emo's

Oct 04 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren

Oct 05 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent

Oct 07 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock*

Oct 08 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House

Oct 09 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre

Oct 10 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO

Oct 12 - Salt Lake City, UT - the Depot

Oct 13 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

Oct 14 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

Oct 15 - West Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

Oct 16 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

*Clutch only

