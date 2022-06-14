Clutch Share We Strive for Excellence And Announce Tour

Clutch have shared a brand new single called "We Strive for Excellence" and they have also revealed their plans to hit the road this fall for a headline tour.
The new track comes ahead of their new album and follows the release of the song "Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)" back in April. Frontman Neil Fallon had this to say about the new single, "We Strive for Excellence looks back fondly on childhood summers filled with grand plans gone awry, inexplicable bruises, untreated injuries, and of course, the timeless wisdom of Evel Knievel."
The band have shared the dates for their fall headline tour that will feature support from Helmet, Quicksand and JD Pinku. The 26-date trek is set to kick off on September 13th in Toronto. See the dates and stream the new song below:
Sep 13 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
Sep 15 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
Sep 16 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square
Sep 17 - Baltimore, MD - Hammerjacks
Sep 18 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
Sep 20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
Sep 21 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
Sep 23 - Louisville, KY - Louder than Life*
Sep 24 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
Sep 25 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
Sep 27 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues
Sep 29 - Houston TX - Warehouse Live
Sep 30 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum
Oct 01 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
Oct 02 - Austin, TX - Emo's
Oct 04 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren
Oct 05 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent
Oct 07 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock*
Oct 08 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House
Oct 09 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre
Oct 10 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO
Oct 12 - Salt Lake City, UT - the Depot
Oct 13 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
Oct 14 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
Oct 15 - West Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom
Oct 16 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
*Clutch only
Clutch Tease New Single We Strive For Excellence
Clutch Expand Vinyl Reissue Series With Robot Hive/Exodus Album
Clutch Premiere Video For New Single Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)
Clutch Announce UK And European Tour
Ozzy Osbourne's Major Surgery Explained- Rolling Stones Cancel Another Show Amid Mick Jagger's Covid-19 Diagnosis- more
Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Tests Positive For Covid-19- Slipknot Fall Knotfest Roadshow Tour- Aerosmith's Joe Perry- more
Rolling Stones Pay Tribute To The Beatles In Liverpool- Five Finger Death Punch Share New Song And Set Chart Record- more
Ozzy Osbourne To Have 'Very Major Surgery'- Lamb Of God Share 'Nevermore' Video- The Rolling Stones- more
Everclear - World of Noise 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition
Sites and Sounds: Missouri's Summer of Music
Ozzy Osbourne's Major Surgery Explained
Rolling Stones Cancel Another Show Amid Mick Jagger's Covid-19 Diagnosis
Jimi Hendrix Experience's 1970 Baltimore Concert Shared Online
Robert Plant Revisits Dreamland Track On Digging Deep Podcast
Clutch Share We Strive for Excellence And Announce Tour
Jimmy Eat World Reflective With 'Something Loud' Video
Eric Church Delivers 'Doing Life With Me' To Radio Following Stadium Show
Wednesday 13 Adds Fall Leg To 20 Years Of Fear Tour