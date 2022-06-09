Clutch Tease New Single We Strive For Excellence

Social media capture

(hennemusic) Clutch are teasing their new single, "We Strive For Excellence", ahead of its release on June 14. The band took to Instagram to share a brief audio sample of the tune, which will follow "Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)" as the second track issued by the Maryland rockers this year.

It is anticipated that both songs will be featured on the group's next studio album, which they previously confirmed was completed last fall as fans await more details about the project.

Following the recent completion of a spring North American tour, Clutch will begin a summer tour of Europe at the Release Athens 2022 festival in Kallithea, Greece on July 19.

The band recently expanded their Collector's Series vinyl reissue series with the re-release of their 2005 album, "Robot Hive/Exodus." Stream an audio preview of the new single here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Clutch Expand Vinyl Reissue Series With Robot Hive/Exodus Album

Clutch Premiere Video For New Single Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)

Clutch Announce UK And European Tour

Clutch Announce North American Spring Tour

News > Clutch