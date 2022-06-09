.

Clutch Tease New Single We Strive For Excellence

Bruce Henne | 06-09-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Clutch Social media capture
Social media capture

(hennemusic) Clutch are teasing their new single, "We Strive For Excellence", ahead of its release on June 14. The band took to Instagram to share a brief audio sample of the tune, which will follow "Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)" as the second track issued by the Maryland rockers this year.

It is anticipated that both songs will be featured on the group's next studio album, which they previously confirmed was completed last fall as fans await more details about the project.

Following the recent completion of a spring North American tour, Clutch will begin a summer tour of Europe at the Release Athens 2022 festival in Kallithea, Greece on July 19.

The band recently expanded their Collector's Series vinyl reissue series with the re-release of their 2005 album, "Robot Hive/Exodus." Stream an audio preview of the new single here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories
Clutch Tease New Single We Strive For Excellence

Clutch Expand Vinyl Reissue Series With Robot Hive/Exodus Album

Clutch Premiere Video For New Single Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)

Clutch Announce UK And European Tour

Clutch Announce North American Spring Tour

News > Clutch

advertisement
Day In Rock

Guns N' Roses Rock AC/DC Classic Back In Black- Def Leppard Share Video From Rare Club Show- Jack White- more

Foo Fighters Announce Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts- Led Zeppelin Offered ABBA-style Avatar Concert Opportunity- more

Queen Releasing Unheard Song Featuring Freddie Mercury- Journey Guns N' Roses Perform Rarities For First Time In 30 Years- more

Lamb Of God Announce New Album And Tour- Guns N' Roses Rock AC/DC Classic- Queen and Adam Lambert- more

advertisement
Reviews

Barton Stanley David - Crest

Def Leppard - Diamond Star Halos

Sites and Sounds: Quebec City's Festival d'ete de Quebec 2022

Sites and Sounds: A Summer of Music Awaits in Malta

Live: Vieux Farka Toure In Phoenix

Latest News

Guns N' Roses Rock AC/DC Classic Back In Black

Def Leppard Share Video From Rare Club Show

Jack White Premieres 'If I Die Tomorrow' Video

Jerry Cantrell Delivers Hard To Know Video

Whitesnake Share Love Ain't No Stranger 2022 Remix Video

Clutch Tease New Single We Strive For Excellence

Michael Monroe Streams Everybody's Nobody Video

The Black Moods Take Over School For Youth Is Wasted On The Young Video