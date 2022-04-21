Coheed and Cambria Unplug For KISS Love Gun Cover

Album art

(Elektra) Coheed and Cambria have shared an acoustic cover of the KISS classic "Love Gun," which the band now is streaming on their official YouTube channel.

They performed the cover for their early entry audience every night on their recent "Great Destroyer Tour" and decided to record it. The new cover coincides with the launch of Coheed and Cambria's Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind video game which is available to play here. Fans can play as the album's protagonists, Creature or Sister Spider, as they embark on a mission to save their son Vaxis.



This summer Coheed and Cambria will embark on a massive 2022 North American headline tour. Deemed the "A Window of The Waking Mind Tour," the run marks the band's first major headline tour in five years. The upcoming trek will kick off on July 12th and see the band performing at some of the largest venues of their career in major cities across the continent including Boston, Philadelphia, Nashville, Denver, Queens, Toronto, Los Angeles and more. Featuring support from Dance Gavin Dance and Mothica, tickets for all dates are on sale now [full tour itinerary below].



Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind, Coheed And Cambria's ambitious thirteen track album is produced by the band's own Claudio Sanchez and Zakk Cervini, and will be released worldwide on May 27th. Check out the KISS cover below:

Related Stories

Coheed and Cambria Get Animated For The Liars Club

News > Coheed and Cambria