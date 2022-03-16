Cold Launching Black Sunday Tour

Alt rockers Cold are gearing up to launching their Black Sunday Tour later this month. The new trek will visit over 35 cities across the U.S. this spring.

They will be kicking things off on March 29th in Mechanicsburg, PA at Lovedraft's Brewing Co and will come first circle with the wrap up in Warrendale, PA at Jergel's Rhythm Grille on May 15th.

Scooter Ward had this to say, "We excited to be back out, connecting with our fans in-person and will be playing a few songs that we've never played live before. We also plan to perform all the favorites that our fans have come to expect." See the dates below:



3/29 - Lovedraft's Brewing Co. - Mechanicsburg, PA

3/30 - The Brooklyn Monarch - Brooklyn, NY

4/1 - Anchor Rock Club - Atlantic City, NJ

4/2 - Debonair Music Hall - Teaneck, NJ

4/5 - The Bunker Brewpub - Virginia Beach, VA

4/6 - The Radio Room - Greenville, SC

4/7 - Hooligans Pub & Music Hall - Jacksonville, NC

4/8 - Jack Rabbits - Jacksonville, FL

4/9 - The Social - Orlando, FL

4/10 - The Orpheum - Tampa, FL

4/12 - Buffalo Joe's Pub - Paris, TX

4/13 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX

4/14 - Come and Take It Live - Austin, TX

4/15 - Vibes Event Center - San Antonio, TX

4/16 - Amplified Live - Dallas, TX

4/20 - Pub Rock Live - Scottsdale, AZ

4/21 - The Parish at House of Blue - Anaheim, CA

4/22 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

4/24 - Whisky a Go Go - West Hollywood, CA

4/26 - Herman's Hideaway - Denver, CO

4/27 - Sunshine Studios Live - Colorado Springs, CO

4/28 - The Marquee - Sioux City, IA

4/29 - Icon Lounge - Sioux Falls, SD

4/30 - Every Buddy's Bar & Grill - Chippewa Falls, WI

5/2 - 7th St. Entry - Minneapolis, MN

5/4 - Bottom Lounge - Chicago, IL

5/5 - The Vogue Theatre - Indianapolis, IN

5/6 - Manchester Music Hall - Lexington, KY

5/7 - Sidetracks - Bristol, TN

5/8 - Growlers - Memphis, TN

5/10 - Capitol Arts Center - Bowling Green, KY

5/11 - The Outpost Concert Club - Kent, OH

5/12 - Skully's Music Diner - Columbus, OH

5/13 - The Machine Shop - Flint, MI

5/14 - Montage Music Hall - Rochester, NY

5/15 - Jergel's Rhythm Grille - Warrendale, PA

