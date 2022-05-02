Corey Feldman Announces Love Retours

Box set promo

Corey Feldman has announced that he will be launching his first U.S. tour in five years in late summer to promote his new album, "Love Left 2: Arm Me With Love," and box set "Love Left 2.1".

The actor has shared the initial dates for the Love Retours (22 + A Few In 22) tour, where he will be joined by an all-new backing band. The trek is set to launch on August 19th in Fort Worth.

He had this to say, "After five long years of dealing with the pandemic, being locked out of America for a year, stopping my last tour to produce a documentary, and then diving right into the production of my new album Love Left 2, as well as putting together this amazing box set, nothing sounds better to me than getting out of my studio and back on the road in front of live audiences where I've always felt most comfortable," said Feldman.

"We have a brand-new band and a brand-new album with 18 new songs to perform. This show will revisit much of my first Love Left album, making the show a combination of new and greatest hits, along with a potpourri of classics from my film catalogue. In short, it will be a spectacular theatrical extravaganza you won't want to miss."

Aug 19 - Rail Club Live - Ft. Worth, TX

Aug 21 - Santa Carla Summer - San Antonio, TX

Aug 24 - King of Clubs - Columbus, OH

Aug 25 - Piere's Entertainment Center - Ft. Wayne, IN

Aug 26 - Brauer House - Lombard, IL

Aug 27 - Hobart Art Theater - Hobart, IN

Aug 28 - Token Lounge - Westland, MI

Aug 30 - Hard Rock - Pittsburgh, PA

Sep 1 - Granite State Music Hall - Laconia, NH

Sep 3 - Reverb - Reading, PA

Sep 4 - Colony - Woodstock, NY

Sep 6 - Capitol Arts Center - Bowling Green, KY

Sep 7 - Headliners Music Hall - Louisville, KY

Sep 8 - Widley Theater - Edwardsville, IL

Sep 9 - Hard Rock Casino - Sioux City, IA

Sep 10 - The Venue - Denver, CO

Sep 13 - The Coach House - San Juan Capistrano, CA

Sep 14 - Goldfield Trading Post - Sacramento, CA

Sep 16 - The Canyon - Montclair, CA

Sep 17 - The Canyon - Agoura Hills, CA

Sep 18 - The Canyon - Santa Clarita, CA

Related Stories

News > Corey Feldman