Corey Taylor Goes To The Darkside With First Sides Song

Sides cover art

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor has shared his cover of the classic hit from the Eddie and The Cruisers movie as the first track from his "CMFB... Sides" EP.

The EP is set to be released on February 25th and is being previewed with Corey's take on the John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band classic "On The Dark Side".

Sides will also feature eight additional unreleased B-sides, covers of tunes from bands like Metallica, KISS, Eddie Money, Dead Boys, and Red Rider that inspired the band, acoustic renditions of "Kansas" and "Halfway Down", and a live version of "Home/Zzyxz Road".

Stream "On The Dark Side" and see the tracklisting below:

Holier Than Thou (Metallica Cover)

All This And More (Dead Boys Cover)

Kansas (Acoustic)

Shakin' (Eddie Money Cover)

Home/Zzyxz Rd (Live)

Lunatic Fringe (Red Rider Cover)

Got To Choose (Kiss Cover)

Halfway Down (Acoustic)

On The Dark Side (John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band Cover)

