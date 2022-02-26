Corey Taylor Unplugs For 'Lunatic Fringe' Cover

Corey Taylor has shared a lyric video for his acoustic stripped back take on Red Rider's 1981 classic "Lunatic Fringe," to celebrate the release of his new "CMFB...Sides" EP.
As we previously reported, the Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman's new EP features unreleased B-sides, as well as covers of tunes from bands like Metallica, KISS, Eddie Money, Dead Boys, and John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band.
"CMFB... Sides" also includes acoustic renditions of "Kansas" and "Halfway Down", and a live version of "Home/Zzyxz Road". Watch the "Lunatic Fringe" lyric video below:
