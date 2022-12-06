Countdown Begins To 2022 hennemusic Rock News Awards

(hennemusic) The countdown begins this week to the launch of the 2022 hennemusic Rock News Awards, which recognize the biggest rock news artists and stories of the past year.
In the tradition of the weekly hennemusic Hot 10, the daily rock news outlet will count down the Top 10 Rock News Artists and the Top 10 Rock News Stories of 2022 starting Wednesday, December 7.
Finalists for the 13th annual hennemusic Rock News Awards are chosen by readers: the Rock News Story Of The Year is determined by page views, while the Rock News Artist Of The Year is based on the combined total page views of the top 50 hennemusic rock news stories of the past twelve months.
"Classic rock artists continued to make headlines throughout 2022," says publisher Bruce Henne, "as fans eagerly turned out for the return of the live concert industry, with everyone from The Rolling Stones and The Eagles to Guns N' Roses, Iron Maiden and the Motley Crue/Def Leppard series among the biggest tours of the year, while archival releases attracted a lot of attention from hennemusic readers."
Previous hennemusic Rock News Awards winners include Van Halen, KISS, Pink Floyd, The Rolling Stones and AC/DC, among others.
The 2022 hennemusic Rock News Awards winners will be revealed on Friday, December 16 at hennemusic.com.
Get more details here.
