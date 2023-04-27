Creeping Death Announce Two-Part Boundless Domain Summer Tour

Tour poster

(Earsplit) As Texas death metal juggernaut Creeping Death prepares to release their anxiously anticipated Boundless Domain LP on June 16th via MNRK Heavy, today the band announces the two-part Boundless Domain Summer 2023 tour.

Early 2023 saw Creeping Death travel overseas to the UK and Europe with Revocation and Goatwhore, and the band is currently out on a month-long North American tour supporting Carcass, Municipal Waste, and Sacred Reich which ends this Sunday in Los Angeles, California.

Before the current tour is even over, the band today announces the Boundless Domain Summer 2023 tour; a two-pronged venture which will see them joined by two different groups of support. Part 1 of the tour is set to begin in San Antonio, Texas on June 16th - the day the new LP sees release - and will run through the Western half of the US, ending July 1st in Tulsa, Oklahoma. CREEPING DEATH will be joined by Year Of The Knife, Fleshrot, and Saintpeeler for Part 1.

Following a quick breather, CREEPING DEATH will head back out, launching the Boundless Domain Summer 2023 Part 2 run on July 10th in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. This leg of the tour will see the band assaulting the Eastern half of the country through July 21st, ending in Fort Worth, Texas. Part 2 will see the band flanked by Enforced (July 12th - July 16th), Upon Stone, and Saintpeeler.

Comments guitarist Trey Pemberton, "We're super stoked to finally play these new songs live! Especially with such sick lineups for each leg."

See all confirmed dates below. Tickets for all shows go on sale this Friday, April 28th at 10am local time.



Boundless Domain will be released on CD, LP, cassette, and digital formats June 16th.

CREEPING DEATH w/ Carcass, Municipal Waste, Sacred Reich [remaining dates]:

4/28/2023 The UC Theatre - Berkeley, CA

4/29/2023 The Observatory - San Diego, CA

4/30/2023 The Belasco - Los Angeles, CA

CREEPING DEATH Boundless Domain Summer 2023 Part 1 w/ Year Of The Knife, Fleshrot, Saintpeeler:

6/16/2023 Vibes Underground - San Antonio, TX

6/17/2023 The Rock - El Paso, TX

6/18/2023 191 Toole - Tucson, AZ

6/19/2023 Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

6/20/2023 Supply & Demand - Long Beach, CA

6/21/2023 Kilowatt Bar - San Francisco, CA

6/23/2023 Dante's- Portland, OR

6/24/2023 El Corazon - Seattle, WA

6/26/2023 The Shredder - Boise, ID

6/27/2023 Urban Lounge - Salt Lake City, UT

6/28/2023 The Black Sheep - Colorado Springs, CO

6/29/202389th Street - Oklahoma City, OK * No Fleshrot

7/01/2023 Mass Movement Community Arts - Tulsa, OK * No Fleshrot



CREEPING DEATH Boundless Domain Summer 2023 Part 2 w/ Enforced (July 12th - July 16th), Upon Stone, Saintpeeler:

7/10/2023 Chelsea's Live - Baton Rouge, LA

7/11/2023 40 Watt Club - Athens, GA

7/12/2023 The Radio Room - Greenville, SC

7/13/2023 The Canal Club - Richmond, VA

7/14/2023 Lovedraft's Brewing Co. - Mechanicsburg, PA

7/15/2023 The Palladium - Worcester, MA

7/16/2023 Amityville Music Hall - Amityville, NY

7/18/2023 The Loud - Huntington, WV

7/19/2023 Eastside Bowl - Nashville, TN

7/20/2023 Vino's - Little Rock, AR

7/21/2023 Tulips FTW - Ft. Worth, TX

