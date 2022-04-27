Crowded House Announce North American Tour

Tour poster

Crowded House have announced that they will be launching a North American Tour this fall in support of their seventh studio album, "Dreamers Are Waiting".

The tour will be kicking off on September 2nd in Philadelphia, PA at The Metropolitan Opera House and will wrap up October 3rd in Vancouver, BC at the Orpheum.

Frontman Neil Finn had this to say, "Crowded House are delighted at long last to be able to play shows in North America. We have been picking up the pace recently as the world opens up and can't wait present the show with this band lineup in absolute top form to the good folk of North America, from sea to shining sea. "



Tickets for the tour will go on-sale to the general public starting Friday, April 29th at 10am local time, check local listings. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Wednesday, April 27 at 10am local time through Thursday, April 28 at 10pm local time.



Friday, September 2 Philadelphia, PA The Metropolitan Opera House

Saturday, September 3 Selbyville, DE Freeman Arts Pavilion

Sunday, September 4 Durham, NC The Carolina Theatre of Durham-Fletcher Hall

Tuesday, September 6 Pittsburgh, PA Carnegie Music Hall of Oakland

Wednesday, September 7 New York, NY Beacon Theatre

Saturday, September 10 Boston, MA Boch Center - Wang Theatre

Sunday, September 11 Washington, DC The Anthem

Monday, September 12 Huber Heights, OH Rose Music Center at The Heights

Wednesday, September 14 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

Thursday, September 15 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre

Saturday, September 17 Louisville, KY Bourbon & Beyond Festival

Sunday, September 18 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

Tuesday, September 20 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre

Wednesday, September 21 Minneapolis, MN State Theatre

Friday, September 23 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre

Saturday, September 24 Salt Lake City, UT Eccles Theater - Delta Hall

Monday, September 26 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

Wednesday, September 28 Oakland, CA Fox Theater

Friday, September 30 Portland, OR Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Saturday, October 1 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre

Monday, October 3 Vancouver, BC Orpheum

