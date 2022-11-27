.

CVC Premiere 'Sophie' Video

Keavin Wiggins | November 27, 2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

CVC Get Real album art
Get Real album art

CVC have premiered a music video for their brand new single, "Sophie". The song comes from the band's forthcoming debut album, "Get Real", which will arrive on January 13th, 2023.

They had this to say about the song, "[Sophie] is a love letter to Nanial's wonderful girlfriend, and about how she can sing; the whole sing, and nothing but the sing - but won't sing in front of the band. The closest we ever got was the spoken-word intro she gave us for this tune."

The band has also announced a series of intimate in-store shows to celebrate the album release at various Rough Trade locations. Watch the video and see the dates below:

Live Dates
Dec-23 | Sheffield, O2 Academy (with Joe Carnall JNR)
Jan-13 | Rough Trade East
Jan-14 | Rough Trade West
Jan-16 | Rough Trade Nottingham
Jan-18 | Rough Trade Bristol

Related Stories


CVC Premiere 'Sophie' Video

CVC Music and Merch

News > CVC

advertisement
Day In Rock

Neal Schon Suggests Journey Reunite With Gregg Rolie- Pantera's Rex Brown Pumped For Reunion Shows- Type O Negative- more

Red Hot Chili Peppers Share 'Return Of The Dream Canteen' Bonus Track- Tom Petty's New Album 'Live At The Fillmore 1997' Streaming- more

Pantera Add Reunion Tour Dates- Nita Strauss To Undergo Surgery- Five Finger Death Punch- Roger Daltrey Tributes Wilko Johnson- more

Journey's Jonathan Cain Reacts To Neal Schon's Lawsuit- Motley Crue Limited Edition Box Sets- Misfits Cancel New Year's Eve Show- more

advertisement
Reviews

Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Dave Mason

On The Record: Night Crickets- Drowning Pool- Slinky Vagabond

The Blues: Rory Block- Crystal Shawanda- Jimmy Carpenter- More

On The Record: Tobias Berblinger - The Luckiest Hippie Alive

Latest News

Neal Schon Suggests Journey Reunite With Gregg Rolie

Pantera's Rex Brown Pumped For Reunion Shows

Type O Negative Unleash 'The Profit Of Doom' Video

Wayne Static Featured In Shock Rock Movie Teaser

Induction Tribute Alexi Laiho With Embers Video

American Authors Take Fans On A 'Sleigh Ride'

Iron Kingdom Share Wheel of Time Inspired 'Sheathe The Sword' Video

CVC Premiere 'Sophie' Video