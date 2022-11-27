CVC Premiere 'Sophie' Video

CVC have premiered a music video for their brand new single, "Sophie". The song comes from the band's forthcoming debut album, "Get Real", which will arrive on January 13th, 2023.
They had this to say about the song, "[Sophie] is a love letter to Nanial's wonderful girlfriend, and about how she can sing; the whole sing, and nothing but the sing - but won't sing in front of the band. The closest we ever got was the spoken-word intro she gave us for this tune."
The band has also announced a series of intimate in-store shows to celebrate the album release at various Rough Trade locations. Watch the video and see the dates below:
Live Dates
Dec-23 | Sheffield, O2 Academy (with Joe Carnall JNR)
Jan-13 | Rough Trade East
Jan-14 | Rough Trade West
Jan-16 | Rough Trade Nottingham
Jan-18 | Rough Trade Bristol
Neal Schon Suggests Journey Reunite With Gregg Rolie- Pantera's Rex Brown Pumped For Reunion Shows- Type O Negative- more
Red Hot Chili Peppers Share 'Return Of The Dream Canteen' Bonus Track- Tom Petty's New Album 'Live At The Fillmore 1997' Streaming- more
Pantera Add Reunion Tour Dates- Nita Strauss To Undergo Surgery- Five Finger Death Punch- Roger Daltrey Tributes Wilko Johnson- more
Journey's Jonathan Cain Reacts To Neal Schon's Lawsuit- Motley Crue Limited Edition Box Sets- Misfits Cancel New Year's Eve Show- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Dave Mason
On The Record: Night Crickets- Drowning Pool- Slinky Vagabond
The Blues: Rory Block- Crystal Shawanda- Jimmy Carpenter- More
On The Record: Tobias Berblinger - The Luckiest Hippie Alive
Neal Schon Suggests Journey Reunite With Gregg Rolie
Pantera's Rex Brown Pumped For Reunion Shows
Type O Negative Unleash 'The Profit Of Doom' Video
Wayne Static Featured In Shock Rock Movie Teaser
Induction Tribute Alexi Laiho With Embers Video
American Authors Take Fans On A 'Sleigh Ride'
Iron Kingdom Share Wheel of Time Inspired 'Sheathe The Sword' Video