Dagoba Deliver 'City Lights' Video

Dagoba have shared a music video for their new single "City Lights". The track is the fourth single from their brand new studio album, "By Night," which arrived last week.

They had this to say about the new video, "Fasten your seatbelts and play our fourth single as loud as possible! Tight riffing and singalong chorus vocal lines - we are proud to present you what we love doing: pure Dagoba music!"

They said of the release of the new album, "We are super stoked to finally release our eighth studio album! The wait has been long since we gave you Black Nova, but now it's time for a new Dagoba era.

"Join our story, dive into our universe, and discover By Night as a full journey. We are beyond proud of this new album, and we can't wait to play it live for our fans!" Watch the video below:

