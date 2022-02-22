.

Dagoba Deliver 'City Lights' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 02-21-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Dagoba Video still
Video still

Dagoba have shared a music video for their new single "City Lights". The track is the fourth single from their brand new studio album, "By Night," which arrived last week.

They had this to say about the new video, "Fasten your seatbelts and play our fourth single as loud as possible! Tight riffing and singalong chorus vocal lines - we are proud to present you what we love doing: pure Dagoba music!"

They said of the release of the new album, "We are super stoked to finally release our eighth studio album! The wait has been long since we gave you Black Nova, but now it's time for a new Dagoba era.

"Join our story, dive into our universe, and discover By Night as a full journey. We are beyond proud of this new album, and we can't wait to play it live for our fans!" Watch the video below:

Related Stories
Dagoba Deliver 'City Lights' Video

News > Dagoba

advertisement
Day In Rock

Guns N' Roses May Release New Music This Summer Says Slash- The Who Will Unplug For Teenage Cancer Trust Show- more

Paul McCartney Got Back Tour- Y&T's Dave Meniketti Diagnosed With Cancer- Iron Maiden 'Number Of The Beast' 40th Anniversary- more

Motley Crue and Def Leppard Expand Stadium Tour- Dave Grohl To Release Metal Album- Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon- more

Journey Releasing New Album Called 'Freedom'- U2 Releasing Limited Edition 40th Anniversary A Celebration EP- more

advertisement
Reviews

Live: Allman Family Revival

Caught In The Act: Sheila E and The E-Train Live in Chicago

Beth Hart - A Tribute to Led Zeppelin

Caught In The Act: Eddie Vedder Live In Chicago

Root 66: The Whitmore Sisters - Ghost Stories