Dan Patlansky Shares 'Bad Soul' Video

Award winning South African blues rock guitarist Dan Patlansky has released a music video for his brand new single "Bad Soul", which comes from his latest album, "Shelter Of Bones".
He had this to say, "Some people are just born bad and can't be changed. I grew up and got to know some people that seemed to just possess a bad streak in them, and no matter how hard people tried to steer them in a diﬀerent direction, they would just end up being a bad ass in everything thing they did."
Fans will be able to catch Dan on the road supporting the new album with his upcoming UK tour that will feature special guest Arielle. The trek kicks off on March 31st in Southampton. See the dates and watch the video below:
Southampton, 1865
Thursday 31 March 2022
Norwich, Waterfront Arts
Friday 1 April 2022
Newcastle, The Cluny
Saturday 2 April 2022
Glasgow, Oran Mor
Sunday 3 April 2022
Sheffield, Greystones
Tuesday 5 April 2022
Bristol, Exchange
Wednesday 6 April 2022
Leeds, Brudenell
Friday 8 April 2022
Manchester, Deaf Institute
Saturday 9 April 2022
Leek, Foxlowe Arts
Sunday 10 April 2022
London, Garage
Tuesday 12 April 2022
