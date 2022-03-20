Dan Patlansky Shares 'Bad Soul' Video

Montage from video courtesy Noble PR

Award winning South African blues rock guitarist Dan Patlansky has released a music video for his brand new single "Bad Soul", which comes from his latest album, "Shelter Of Bones".

He had this to say, "Some people are just born bad and can't be changed. I grew up and got to know some people that seemed to just possess a bad streak in them, and no matter how hard people tried to steer them in a diﬀerent direction, they would just end up being a bad ass in everything thing they did."

Fans will be able to catch Dan on the road supporting the new album with his upcoming UK tour that will feature special guest Arielle. The trek kicks off on March 31st in Southampton. See the dates and watch the video below:

Southampton, 1865

Thursday 31 March 2022

Norwich, Waterfront Arts

Friday 1 April 2022

Newcastle, The Cluny

Saturday 2 April 2022



Glasgow, Oran Mor

Sunday 3 April 2022

Sheffield, Greystones

Tuesday 5 April 2022



Bristol, Exchange

Wednesday 6 April 2022

Leeds, Brudenell

Friday 8 April 2022



Manchester, Deaf Institute

Saturday 9 April 2022

Leek, Foxlowe Arts

Sunday 10 April 2022



London, Garage

Tuesday 12 April 2022

Related Stories

Dan Patlansky Releases New Live EP

Dan Patlansky Recruits Mollie Marriott For UK Tour

News > Dan Patlansky