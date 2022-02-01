Dan Reed Network and Reckless Love Reschedule UK Tour

Tour poster

Dan Reed Network and Reckless Love have announced that they have postponed their UK coheadlining tour that was set to take place this month, but will now launch in August.

The trek will feature special guest Collateral and will now kick off on August 30th Glasgow at The Garage. Dan Reed had this to say, "The ongoing instability caused by the pandemic has made it impossible for Dan Reed Network and Reckless Love to travel to the UK and throughout Europe.

"This decision has not been made lightly. We were determined to give these shows as much of a chance of happening as possible, however it is now clear that the world is not yet in a secure enough position for us to be confident about traversing countries with shows unaffected by Covid.

"There is the added caveat that when we return to play our first shows in what now will be well over two years, we want to do this in true DRN fashion and that means freely interacting with those who want to come and hang out with the band post shows. Our live performances are fueled by our interactions with you all, before, during and after our shows!" See the rescheduled dates below:

The Garage, Glasgow

Tuesday 30 August 2022

The Mill, Birmingham

Wednesday 31 August 2022

The Warehouse, Leeds

Thursday 1 September 2022

Rock City, Nottingham

Friday 2 September 2022

Grand Central Hall, Liverpool

Saturday 3 September 2022

Academy 2, Manchester

Monday 5 September 2022

Electric Ballroom, London

Tuesday 6 September 2022

Tramshed, Cardiff

Wednesday 7 September 2022

Engine Rooms, Southampton

Thursday 8 September 2022

