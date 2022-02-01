Dan Reed Network and Reckless Love Reschedule UK Tour

Dan Reed Network and Reckless Love have announced that they have postponed their UK coheadlining tour that was set to take place this month, but will now launch in August.
The trek will feature special guest Collateral and will now kick off on August 30th Glasgow at The Garage. Dan Reed had this to say, "The ongoing instability caused by the pandemic has made it impossible for Dan Reed Network and Reckless Love to travel to the UK and throughout Europe.
"This decision has not been made lightly. We were determined to give these shows as much of a chance of happening as possible, however it is now clear that the world is not yet in a secure enough position for us to be confident about traversing countries with shows unaffected by Covid.
"There is the added caveat that when we return to play our first shows in what now will be well over two years, we want to do this in true DRN fashion and that means freely interacting with those who want to come and hang out with the band post shows. Our live performances are fueled by our interactions with you all, before, during and after our shows!" See the rescheduled dates below:
The Garage, Glasgow
Tuesday 30 August 2022
The Mill, Birmingham
Wednesday 31 August 2022
The Warehouse, Leeds
Thursday 1 September 2022
Rock City, Nottingham
Friday 2 September 2022
Grand Central Hall, Liverpool
Saturday 3 September 2022
Academy 2, Manchester
Monday 5 September 2022
Electric Ballroom, London
Tuesday 6 September 2022
Tramshed, Cardiff
Wednesday 7 September 2022
Engine Rooms, Southampton
Thursday 8 September 2022
