Dance Gavin Dance Announce An Evening With Friends Tour

Tour poster

Dance Gavin Dance, today announced that they will be launching An Evening With Friends Tour this summer with support from Royal Coda and Body Thief.

The tour will include 21 intimate shows featuring set lists comprised of fan favorites, rarely played deep cuts and new songs from the band's upcoming album, 'Jackpot Juicer' (out July 29th).

Guitarist Andrew Wells will be taking over clean singing duties, Marc Okubo of Veil of Maya will be stepping in to cover Andrew's guitar duties and the band will be joined by former Dance Gavin Dance frontman and frontman of Royal Coda, Kurt Travis, for select songs.



Matt Mingus had this to say, "We are very pleased to announce our exciting and intimate headlining tour, 'An Evening With Friends.'



"Last month, unfortunately, and not by our choice, we were made aware that we could not perform on the summer tour we had been looking forward to for the past year. We were lucky enough to get the support from our partners to help curate a last-minute headline tour hitting most of the cities we already planned on performing in.



"It's yet another obstacle put in our way that we are willing and able to overcome. While change can sometimes be challenging to adapt to, we are optimistic and looking towards the future with our heads held high and a fantastic new album to celebrate. We look forward to seeing you this summer."



Tue. 07/26/22 West Hollywood CA The Whisky A Go-Go

Wed. 07/27/22 San Diego CA House of Blues

Thu. 07/28/22 Anaheim CA House of Blues

Fri. 07/29/22 Mesa AZ The Nile Theater

Sun. 07/31/22 Austin TX Emo's

Mon. 08/01/22 Dallas TX House of Blues

Tue. 08/02/22 Houston TX House of Blues

Thu. 08/04/22 Orlando FL House of Blues

Fri. 08/05/22 Fort Lauderdale FL Revolution Live

Sat. 08/06/22 St Petersburg FL Jannus Live

Mon. 08/08/22 Baltimore MD Baltimore Soundstage

Tue. 08/09/22 Charlotte NC The Fillmore Charlotte

Thu. 08/11/22 Philadelphia PA Theatre of Living Arts

Sat. 08/13/22 Boston MA Big Night Live

Sun. 08/14/22 New York NY Irving Plaza

Tue. 08/16/22 Detroit MI St. Andrew's Hall

Wed. 08/17/22 Toronto ON Phoenix Concert Theatre

Fri. 08/19/22 St. Louis MO The Pageant

Sat. 08/20/22 Chicago IL House of Blues

Mon. 08/22/22 Denver CO Summit Music Hall

Wed. 08/24/22 San Francisco CA The Fillmore San Francisco

