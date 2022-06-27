Dance Gavin Dance Announce An Evening With Friends Tour

Dance Gavin Dance, today announced that they will be launching An Evening With Friends Tour this summer with support from Royal Coda and Body Thief.
The tour will include 21 intimate shows featuring set lists comprised of fan favorites, rarely played deep cuts and new songs from the band's upcoming album, 'Jackpot Juicer' (out July 29th).
Guitarist Andrew Wells will be taking over clean singing duties, Marc Okubo of Veil of Maya will be stepping in to cover Andrew's guitar duties and the band will be joined by former Dance Gavin Dance frontman and frontman of Royal Coda, Kurt Travis, for select songs.
Matt Mingus had this to say, "We are very pleased to announce our exciting and intimate headlining tour, 'An Evening With Friends.'
"Last month, unfortunately, and not by our choice, we were made aware that we could not perform on the summer tour we had been looking forward to for the past year. We were lucky enough to get the support from our partners to help curate a last-minute headline tour hitting most of the cities we already planned on performing in.
"It's yet another obstacle put in our way that we are willing and able to overcome. While change can sometimes be challenging to adapt to, we are optimistic and looking towards the future with our heads held high and a fantastic new album to celebrate. We look forward to seeing you this summer."
Tue. 07/26/22 West Hollywood CA The Whisky A Go-Go
Wed. 07/27/22 San Diego CA House of Blues
Thu. 07/28/22 Anaheim CA House of Blues
Fri. 07/29/22 Mesa AZ The Nile Theater
Sun. 07/31/22 Austin TX Emo's
Mon. 08/01/22 Dallas TX House of Blues
Tue. 08/02/22 Houston TX House of Blues
Thu. 08/04/22 Orlando FL House of Blues
Fri. 08/05/22 Fort Lauderdale FL Revolution Live
Sat. 08/06/22 St Petersburg FL Jannus Live
Mon. 08/08/22 Baltimore MD Baltimore Soundstage
Tue. 08/09/22 Charlotte NC The Fillmore Charlotte
Thu. 08/11/22 Philadelphia PA Theatre of Living Arts
Sat. 08/13/22 Boston MA Big Night Live
Sun. 08/14/22 New York NY Irving Plaza
Tue. 08/16/22 Detroit MI St. Andrew's Hall
Wed. 08/17/22 Toronto ON Phoenix Concert Theatre
Fri. 08/19/22 St. Louis MO The Pageant
Sat. 08/20/22 Chicago IL House of Blues
Mon. 08/22/22 Denver CO Summit Music Hall
Wed. 08/24/22 San Francisco CA The Fillmore San Francisco
Coheed and Cambria Remove Dance Gavin Dance From Summer Tour
Memphis May Fire Announce Remade In Misery Tour
Dance Gavin Dance Announce New Album 'Jackpot Juicer'
Dance Gavin Dance's Tim Feerick Passes Away
Dave Grohl Jams With Paul McCartney At Music Festival- Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Led Zeppelin Classic- Megadeth- more
Whitesnake Cancel Festival Set Due To 'Severe Health Problems'- KISS Go Back To 1977 For Bootleg Release- Rolling Stones- more
Ozzy Osbourne Announces New Album With Jeff Beck Collaboration- Imagine Dragons Premiere 'Sharks' Video- Travis Barker- more
Megadeth Chronicle Vic Rattlehead With 'We'll Be Back' Short Film- Guns N' Roses- Rolling Stones- Bruce Springsteen- more
Caught In The Act: Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Chicago
Caught In The Act: MixTape Tour - The New Kids On The Block, Rick Astley, En Vogue, and Salt-N-Pepa
Road Trip: Daytona Beach - Beyond the Sand - Part 2
Hot In The City: Early Summer Concerts in Arizona
Dave Grohl Jams With Paul McCartney At Music Festival
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Led Zeppelin Classic At Glastonbury
Megadeth's Full Hellfest Performance Streaming Online
Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides, and Motionless In White Trinity Of Terror Tour
Dance Gavin Dance Announce An Evening With Friends Tour
Jack White Rocks Seven Nation Army At Glastonbury Festival
Capital Theatre Deliver 'Fait Accompli' With New Video
Rob Zombie Previews US Tour With New Animated Video