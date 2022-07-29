.

Dance Gavin Dance Celebrate New Album With 'Feels Bad Man' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 07-29-2022

Dance Gavin Dance Album cover art
Dance Gavin Dance are celebrating the release of their brand new album, "Jackpot Juicer" by sharing a music video for their brand new single "Feels Bad Man".

Matt Mingus had this to say about the song and video, "Our new song 'Feels Bad Man' is one of the most unique Dance Gavin Dance tracks off of Jackpot Juicer. The instruments for this song were heavily influenced by the current tone of today's popular songs mixed with some DGD flair.

"The music video is reminiscent of the 90's era when we were all coming of age. We as a band have never taken ourselves too seriously and try to reflect that in all our music videos, including this one. Hope you all enjoy."

