Dance Gavin Dance Cofounder Left Tour For Rehab 2021 In Review

Dance Gavin Dance Cofounder Left Tour For Rehab was a top 21 story from September 2021: Dance Gavin Dance have announced that drummer and co-founder Matthew Mingus left the group's tour so that he can seek treatment for "substance use issues", after he was unable to finish a concert in Detroit this past weekend.

The band had to enlist their drum tech to finish their Detroit concert after Mingus was not able to get through the entire show. The group shared the following update, "Following the events that occurred at our Detroit show on Saturday, we wanted to share some further info with our fans. Matt is unfortunately battling with substance use issues.

"Matt, along with the band and our team, has decided that the best course of action is for him to immediately go to an in-patient rehabilitation facility to allow him to recover. Matt is and has always been an integral part of Dance Gavin Dance. He is our brother and his health and well-being will always be our first priority.

"Our drum tech, Dakota Sammons, will fill in, with Matt's blessing, for the rest of this tour. We can't wait to have Matt back, fit and healthy, on the road with us once he's made a full recovery.

"As everyone knows, the pandemic has been exceptionally hard on everyone, but especially on musicians and touring crews. Being back on the road and getting to share our music with our incredible fans once again after such a long period of emotional and financial uncertainty, has been such a gift. So many fans have reached out to us to tell us about the catharsis these 'Afterburner' shows have provided, following the incredibly trying 18 months we have all just endured. We all need this. Dance Gavin Dance are no strangers to adversity, but our incredible and unique connection we share with our fans means that we always prevail. This will be no different. We appreciate your love and support so much and we know you'll join us in sending Matt much love and wishes for a speedy recovery.

"See you at the next show."

