(Cosa Nostra) Dance Gavin Dance, have shared the official music video for "Die Another Day", the third new single from their upcoming new album, 'Jackpot Juicer' (out July 29th via Rise Records).
The brand new video completes the triumvirate of videos that make up "The Rat King Triology', along with previously released videos for "Synergy" fest Rob Damiani of Don Broco and "Pop Off".
The two previous singles, "Synergy" feat. Rob Damiani of Don Broco and "Pop Off", have clocked up 9.8 million streams and 3 million YouTube views since release. Watch the video below:
Dance Gavin Dance Announce An Evening With Friends Tour
Coheed and Cambria Remove Dance Gavin Dance From Summer Tour
Memphis May Fire Announce Remade In Misery Tour
Dance Gavin Dance Announce New Album 'Jackpot Juicer'
Ozzy Osbourne Goes Behind The Scenes- Disturbed Return With 'Hey You' Video- Alice Cooper Reuniting With Kane Roberts- Pearl Jam- more
Megadeth's David Ellefson Returns With Dieth Supergroup- Ozzy Osbourne To Debut At Comic-Con- Bleed the Sky 'Terminate' New Singer- more
Bruce Springsteen US Tour- Five Finger Death Punch Team With Iron Maiden- Def Leppard Become Hard Rock Billionaires- more
Ronnie James Dio Wrote 'Holy Diver' For Black Sabbath- Nita Strauss Apparently Leaves Alice Cooper Band- Journey- more
David Lee Roth Shares New Song 'Pointing At The Moon'- Armor For Sleep Release First New Song In 15 Years- more
Sites and Sounds: Sixthman Cruises Roundup
Caught In The Act: Blues On The Fox Festival- Buddy Guy and more
On The Record: Creedence Clearwater Revival
Caught In The Act: Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire Live In Ill
Ozzy Osbourne Goes Behind The Scenes Of 'Patient Number 9' Video
Def Leppard Share More Stadium Tour Videos
Rolling Stones Debut 1971 Classic In Brussels
Dance Gavin Dance Die Another Day With New Video
Tommy Lee, Ivan Moody, More In The Retaliators Movie
Singled Out: Sick N' Beautiful's This Is Not The End
Beastie Boys Will 'Check Your Head' Again With Special Reissue
The Mendenhall Experiment Recruit Suicide Silence's Chris Garza For New Song