Dance Gavin Dance Die Another Day With New Video

Album art

(Cosa Nostra) Dance Gavin Dance, have shared the official music video for "Die Another Day", the third new single from their upcoming new album, 'Jackpot Juicer' (out July 29th via Rise Records).

The brand new video completes the triumvirate of videos that make up "The Rat King Triology', along with previously released videos for "Synergy" fest Rob Damiani of Don Broco and "Pop Off".

The two previous singles, "Synergy" feat. Rob Damiani of Don Broco and "Pop Off", have clocked up 9.8 million streams and 3 million YouTube views since release. Watch the video below:

