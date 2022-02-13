Dance Gavin Dance Bringing Back Swanfest This Spring

Event poster

Dance Gavin Dance have announced the details for the 2022 installment of their Swanfest, the one-day festival that is curated by the band.

This year the festival will be taking place on Saturday, April 23rd at Heart Health Park, in the band's hometown of Sacramento, CA and will feature a headline performance from Dance Gavin Dance.

The event will also feature performances from Animals As Leaders, Knocked Loose, Movements, Anthony Green, A Skylit Drive, Covet, Eidola, Fall Of Troy, Fire From The Gods, Hail The Sun, Kublai Khan TX, Moon Tooth, Royal Coda, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Tillie, Veil Of Maya and Volumes.

