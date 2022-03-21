Danny Elfman and Trent Reznor Team For Native Intelligence

(BB Gun) Danny Elfman and Trent Reznor have joined forces for a brand new version of "Native Intelligence," the duo's second collaborative reimagining of music from Eflman's ambitious double album Big Mess [ANTI- / Epitaph Records].

Featuring a lead vocal from Reznor and backing vocals from Elfman that soar over a precise syncopated orchestral arrangement and blistering rock instrumentation, the never-before-heard song serves as a fitting encore to the duo's collaboration of "True" last year.

Both of Elfman & Reznor's versions of "Native Intelligence" and "True" are featured within the brand new collector's edition box set of Big Mess, along with all 18 original songs from Big Mess and bonus discs containing additional unreleased reinterpretations and remixes of tracks from the album. Limited to 1500 copies worldwide, the stunning release offers fans the ultimate window into the creation and visuals of the groundbreaking project and is available for purchase now here.

Included within the box set is a 60 page, hardcover artbook containing never-before-seen renderings of the distinctively unsettling digital sculptures of Elfman done by artist Sarah Sitkin, a 20 page stitched soft cover lyric book with behind-the-scenes photos, a 12" x 9" art print signed by Danny himself, a detailed life-sized light up model of Elfman's peculiar hand designed to be a stand-alone showpiece or one-of-a-kind night-light, a code which provides downloadable digital audio files and a behind-the-scenes mini documentary on the making of Big Mess, and four LPs on exclusive color variants. The bonus discs are comprised of new remixes from HEALTH, clipping. and more, as well as never-before-released songs with featured vocalists including Rebekah Del Rio, FEVER333, Blixa Bargeld and the aforementioned Trent Reznor. Stream "Native Intelligence" below:

