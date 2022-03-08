Dark Funeral Release 'Leviathan' Video

Album art

Dark Funeral have shared a music video for their new track "Leviathan". The song comes from their forthcoming album "We Are The Apocalypse", which will be released March 18th.



Lead vocalist Heljarmadr had this to say about the new single, "I immediately heard the ocean when I was listening to the intro for the track, so I wrote from that place and I began to see this place that I was hearing.

"So I'm trying to create this dire, ominous experience in the water, which is a unique theme and concept for us." Watch the music video below:

