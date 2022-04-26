Darkane Premiere Inhuman Spirits Video

Darkane have shared a music video for their brand new single "Inhuman Spirits." The song is the title track to their forthcoming album, which will be released on June 24th.
The band had this to say, "The title track represents almost everything that is Darkane: fast and intense metal, melodic chorus, different vocal styles, intricate riffing, pounding drums, cool rhythms and some classical orchestra elements. The lyrics deal with someone or something that is spreading disaster and lies and are trapped in delusions leading to disaster."
"Inhuman Spirits" was mixed and mastered by Lawrence Mackrory at Rorysound Studios The cover artwork was created by Mathias Blom / The Happy Creative. Watch the video below:
