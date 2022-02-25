Dave Grohl Appears On The Late Late Show with James Corden

(hennemusic) Dave Grohl was among the guests on the February 23 episode of CBS-TV's The Late Late Show with James Corden. The Foo Fighter was on hand to promote the February 25 release of the band's forthcoming horror-comedy film, "Studio 666."
Featured alongside fellow guest Hilary Duff, Grohl shared some details about the film, and was asked about his busy work schedule in general before the pair were invited to play a game called "James That Tune", in which James uses a keyboard to play some Foo Fighters classics, and the two must guess what song James is playing...the catch is that James doesn't know how to play a keyboard.
Directed by BJ McDonnell ("Hatchet III"), "Studio 666" sees the Foos move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history to record their much-anticipated 10th album. Once in the house, Grohl finds himself dealing with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band. Watch the appearance here.
Foo Fighters Detail Studio 666 On Jimmy Kimmel Live
Dave Grohl Plans To Release Metal Album This Month
Foo Fighters Go Metal With March Of The Insane
Foo Fighters Expand North American Tour
Metallica Announce US Stadium Concerts- Mammoth WVH Perform Unreleased Song On Young Guns Tour- Dave Grohl- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Rocks Alice In Chains Classic- Bruce Springsteen Teams With John Mellencamp For 'Did You Say Such A Thing'- more
Peter Criss, Ace Frehley, Vinnie Vincent For Creatures Fest 2022- Screaming Trees and QOTSA's Mark Lanegan Dead At 57- Tool- more
Guns N' Roses May Release New Music This Summer Says Slash- The Who Will Unplug For Teenage Cancer Trust Show- more
The Blues: Mike Zito- Eric Gales- Ricci/Krown- Sam Moss
Hot In The City: Jake Owen, Rick Wakeman, Chicago, More To Rock AZ
Caught In The Act: Sheila E and The E-Train Live in Chicago
Beth Hart - A Tribute to Led Zeppelin