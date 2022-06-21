Dave Stewart And Amy Lee Team Up For 'Love Hurts'

Eurythmics icon Dave Stewart and Evanescence frontwoman Amy Lee have shared a music video for their forthcoming cover of The Everly Brothers classic's "Love Hurts".
They will be digitally releasing the cover this Friday, June 24th, and have shared the video for the track as a special preview for fans. Stewart had this to say, "My collaboration with Amy happened by chance, but turned into a magical adventure.
"She's a creative force and we work so well together. We quickly realized our version sounded nothing like the original but once we started, we couldn't stop!"
Lee added, "A few weeks back Dave Stewart called and asked if I wanted to collaborate on the iconic Everly Brothers song, 'Love Hurts.' We clicked like magic and obsessed over it until it became this crazy new thing. I'm beyond excited about our new friendship and our new track." Watch the video below:
