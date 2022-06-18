Dave Stewart Reacts To Eurythmics' Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction

Dave Stewart has shared his reaction to his and his Eurythmics co-founder, Annie Lennox's induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame during the 51st Annual Ceremony and Awards Gala in New York City last week.
St. Vincent honored the British duo with a performance of their break out hit "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)" prior to introducing and welcoming Stewart and Lennox to the podium, followed by their performance of "Here Comes the Rain Again."
Stewart shared these thoughts about honor and the special event, "Annie and I were honored and very happy to be inducted by the wonderfully talented St. Vincent into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
"Our journey together has been like none other, yet we both know the joy and heartache each artist goes through to get to this point. We feel humbly rewarded that so many people love and appreciate our songs, making us part of a giant tapestry of poets and songwriters that hopefully bring some light into people's lives."
Dave Stewart Thrilled For Eurythmics Rock Hall Induction
Ann Wilson Shares Cover Of Eurythmics Classic Missionary Man
Steve Miller, Eurythmics Lead Songwriters Hall Of Fame Class Of 2020
Bruce Springsteen Jams With Paul McCartney In New Jersey- Def Leppard Share Video Recap Of Stadium Tour Kick Off- more
Motley Crue Replace Injured Tommy Lee At Stadium Tour Opener- Led Zeppelin, Nirvana Stars Added To Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts- more
Motley Crue, KISS Stars Part Of Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert- Ozzy Osbourne Recuperating At Home Following Surgery- more
Rush And Queen Stars Lead Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Lineup- Ozzy Osbourne On 'Road To Recovery' Following Surgery- more
Classics: David Bowie's The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars
May Erlewine - Tiny Beautiful Things
Everclear - World of Noise 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition
Bruce Springsteen Jams With Paul McCartney In New Jersey
Def Leppard Share Video Recap Of Stadium Tour Kick Off
As I Lay Dying Moving Forward Without Jordan Mancino
David Bowie Ziggy Stardust 50th Anniversary Celebrated With Starman Remix
Dave Stewart Reacts To Eurythmics' Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction
Avira Recruits Live's Ed Kowalczyk For New Version Of 'Lightning Crashes'
Porcupine Tree Share Rats Return Video
Singled Out: Garrett Kato's With You