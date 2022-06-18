.

Dave Stewart Reacts To Eurythmics' Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction

Michael Angulia | 06-18-2022

Dave Stewart has shared his reaction to his and his Eurythmics co-founder, Annie Lennox's induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame during the 51st Annual Ceremony and Awards Gala in New York City last week.

St. Vincent honored the British duo with a performance of their break out hit "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)" prior to introducing and welcoming Stewart and Lennox to the podium, followed by their performance of "Here Comes the Rain Again."

Stewart shared these thoughts about honor and the special event, "Annie and I were honored and very happy to be inducted by the wonderfully talented St. Vincent into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

"Our journey together has been like none other, yet we both know the joy and heartache each artist goes through to get to this point. We feel humbly rewarded that so many people love and appreciate our songs, making us part of a giant tapestry of poets and songwriters that hopefully bring some light into people's lives."

Dave Stewart Reacts To Eurythmics' Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction

