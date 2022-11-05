David Bowie 1972 UK TV Performance Of Queen Bitch Streaming

(hennemusic) David Bowie's team is streaming newly-upgraded video footage of a 1972 UK television performance of "Queen Bitch" ahead of the November 25 release of an expansive box set featuring unreleased material from the year leading up the release of his late 1971 album, "Hunky Dory."
"Queen Bitch" joined "Oh! You Pretty Things" and "Five Years" from "The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars" as one of three songs the rocker delivered on The Old Grey Whistle Test just days before the launch of the first Ziggy Stardust tour.
"Hunky Dory" had been released less than two months earlier and the Ziggy Stardust album opener wouldn't be available to fans for a few months yet.
Bowie's work from the era will appear on "Divine Symmetry", a 4-CD/Blu-Ray and digital equivalent package - subtitled "An Alternative Journey Through Hunky Dory" - that contains home demos, BBC radio sessions and live and studio recordings, including 48 previously unreleased tracks/demos from the period, and new alternative mixes by original co-producer Ken Scott.
