David Bowie 50th Anniversary 'Starman' Lyric Video Released

Album art

(hennemusic) David Bowie’s social media team are streaming a new lyric video for “Starman”, to mark the 50th anniversary of its release as the lead single from his 1972 album classic, “The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders From Mars.”

Issued in the UK on April 28, 1972 and in the US three weeks later on May 20, “Starman” followed 1969’s “Space Oddity” as Bowie’s second UK Top 10 hit and the first preview of his fifth studio record and new alter ago, Ziggy Stardust.

Following its release in June, “The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust…” reached No. 5 on the UK album charts and went on to become regarded as a groundbreaking and influential project that was added to the National Recording Registry in 2016 by the US Library of Congress.

Bowie’s career is being explored in the new documentary, “Moonage Daydream”, by director Brett Morgan.

Billed as the first film sanctioned by Bowie’s estate, the project explores how Bowie worked across several disciplines, not just music and film but also dance, painting, sculpture, video and audio collage, screenwriting, acting, and live theatre.

The film – which features Bowie through his own voice and features 48 musical tracks, mixed from their original stems – is premiering this month at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

Learn more and watch the 50th anniversary "Starman" lyric video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

David Bowie Documentary Moonage Daydream Announced

David Bowie Figure Unveiled At Madame Tussauds London

Previously Unreleased David Bowie Performance Video Shared

Singled Out: Pierce Turner's Terrible Good (with Bowie's Gerry Leonard)

News > David Bowie