David Bowie 'Changes 2021' Remix Shared For Hunky Dory 50th Anniversary

2021 remix cover art

(hennemusic) David Bowie's team are marking the 50th anniversary of the release of his 1971 album, "Hunky Dory", with a lyric video for a 2021 Alternative Mix of the set's lead single, "Changes."

Due for release as a streaming single on December 27, the tune has been mixed from the original multi tracks by "Hunky Dory" co-producer Ken Scott, who explains: "The new version of 'Changes' is a fresh look at David's classic. When listening to the original multi-track, I discovered a few things that I had eliminated from the original mix and also a completely different sax solo at the end. It was those things that led me to try a new mix, trying for a slightly harder, more contemporary edge to it."

Originally released on December 17, 1971, "Hunky Dory" failed to make a significant dent in the charts in its first year of release, but it did so a year later following Bowie's breakthrough success with his fifth studio record, "The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars."

On January 7, 2022 - the day before what would have been Bowie's 75th birthday and 50 years to the day since the U.K. release of "Changes" as a single - "Hunky Dory" will be issued as a limited edition 50th anniversary picture disc, featuring the 2015 vinyl remaster and a poster of David's original version of the annotated back cover image.

Bowie's estate has activated two immersive pop-ups in New York and London as part of a year-long celebration marking the late singer's upcoming 75th birthday. Watch the lyric video here.

