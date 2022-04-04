David Bowie Figure Unveiled At Madame Tussauds London

(hennemusic) A David Bowie figure has been unveiled at Madame Tussauds London as part of the tourist attraction's newly-launched Music Festival experience.
Based on a photograph by Masayoshi Sukita taken in New York in February 1973, this is the second Bowie figure created by the wax museum, following a previous one for which David sat in 1983.
The singer cane be seen in the character of his infamous alter ego, Ziggy Stardust, complete with the Starman's signature red hairstyle, cosmic jumpsuit and celestial makeup made famous in the 1970s.
Madame Tussauds Music Festival zone offers guests the opportunity to snap a selfie with Rihanna, pose with Beyoncé and Amy Winehouse, jam with Ed Sheeran, hang backstage in the glam tent with Little Mix and then stop by the 60s and 70s tent to witness rock and pop legends Jimi Hendrix and David Bowie headline like in their heyday.
"David Bowie as Ziggy Stardust transcends generations and music genres, making him the ultimate headliner to launch our new Music Festival zone," says Tim Waters, General Manager at Madame Tussauds London. "We were honoured to work with his estate in what would have been his 75th year and play our small part in keeping his inimitable legacy alive for generations to come." Read more and watch the official live video of "Ziggy Stardust" from 1973 London concert (Ziggy character's final performance) here
