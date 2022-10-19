David Bowie 'Hunky Dory' Era Box Set Announced

Box set cover art

(hennemusic) David Bowie camp will release "Divine Symmetry", an expansive box set featuring unreleased material from the year leading up the release of his late 1971 album, "Hunky Dory."

Due November 25, the 4-CD/Blu-Ray and digital equivalent package - subtitled "An Alternative Journey Through Hunky Dory" - contains home demos, BBC radio sessions and live and studio recordings, including 48 previously unreleased tracks/demos from the period, and new alternative mixes by original co-producer Ken Scott.

Two books accompany "Divine Symmetry": a 100-page hardback book featuring exclusive memorabilia and photos alongside a 60-page replica composite of Bowie's notebooks from the era featuring handwritten lyrics, costume drawings, recording notes and set lists.

1971 was a pivotal year for Bowie: he signed a record deal with RCA, met Andy Warhol, Lou Reed, and Iggy Pop while in New York, became a father and penned the song "Kooks" as a show of paternal pride, played live for the first time that June with Mick Ronson, Woody Woodmansey and Trevor Bolder, the band that would later be christened The Spiders From Mars and recorded the classic album "Hunky Dory."

Bowie's team is launching "Divine Symmetry" with a version of "Kooks" that was recorded by Bowie and Ronson for the BBC's Sounds Of The 70s program presented by Bob Harris and first broadcast by BBC Radio on October 4, 1971; stream the track here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Rare 1972 David Bowie TV Performance Video Released

David Bowie World Fan Convention Special Guests Announced

David Bowie's Moonage Daydream 'Modern Love' Remix Streaming

David Bowie 'Moonage Daydream' Documentary Trailer Released

David Bowie Music and Merch

News > David Bowie