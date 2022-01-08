David Bowie Box Set Edition Of Lost 2001 Album 'Toy' Streaming Online

(hennemusic) David Bowie's camp is streaming the newly-released box set edition of his lost 2001 album, "Toy." Available in 3CD and 610" vinyl editions, the "Toy (Box)" package features 38 tracks and includes the original studio album alongside a collection of alternative mixes and versions, and a set of stripped-down, acoustic-based mixes.

Following a legendary 2000 performance at the Glastonbury Festival, Bowie took his live band into the studio to capture new interpretations of songs he'd first recorded from 1964-1971.

Bowie's inspiration for the project came after adding a new arrangement of his 1966 track, "Can't Help Thinking About Me", to his appearance on VH1's "Storytellers" series, marking its first performance in three decades; the rocker kept the song in the setlist for the short promotional tour for the "hours..." album, and in early 2000 David and producer Mark Plati compiled a list of some of Bowie's earliest songs to re-record.

After recording "Toy" live in studio with his band, Bowie's plan was to deliver an instant, surprise release of the album as soon as it was completed, but the technology to do that was still several years away and he decided the shelve the set, instead moving on to create new music for the "Heathen" record.

"Toy is like a moment in time captured in an amber of joy, fire and energy," says Plati. "It's the sound of people happy to be playing music. David revisited and re-examined his work from decades prior through prisms of experience and fresh perspective - a parallel not lost on me as I now revisit it twenty years later. From time to time, he used to say 'Mark, this is our album' - I think because he knew I was so deeply in the trenches with him on that journey. I'm happy to finally be able to say it now belongs to all of us."

A standard edition of the "Toy" album was included in the recently-released box set, "David Bowie 5. Brilliant Adventure (1992-2001)." Stream the album here.

