David Bowie Moonage Daydream Documentary Trailer Shared

Ziggy Stardust cover art

(hennemusic) David Bowie's estate is streaming a teaser video trailer for the forthcoming documentary, "Moonage Daydream", in sync with its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

Directed by Brett Morgen, the project is billed as "a new feature film, concert documentary and experiential cinematic odyssey" that follows Bowie's life and musical career.

The first film sanctioned by Bowie's estate shares its title with the song from the singer's 1972 album classic, "The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars," which introduced the world to his iconic, gender-bending, and groundbreaking stage persona Ziggy Stardust.

The film will feature Bowie through his own voice and feature 48 musical tracks, mixed from their original stems. Morgen was granted access to Bowie's archives by his estate in 2017 and presented him with master recordings as well as never-before-seen 35mm and 16mm reels of unreleased performances, all of which will appear on screen for the first time.

Watch the teaser trailer video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

David Bowie 50th Anniversary 'Starman' Lyric Video Released

David Bowie Documentary Moonage Daydream Announced

David Bowie Figure Unveiled At Madame Tussauds London

Previously Unreleased David Bowie Performance Video Shared

News > David Bowie