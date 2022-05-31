David Bowie's Ziggy Stardust 50th Anniversary Celebrated With Two Reissues

(hennemusic) The David Bowie camp will release two very special 50th anniversary vinyl editions of his 1972 album classic, "The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars", on June 17.

Originally introduced with the hit lead single, "Starman", the record introduced the world to the singer's iconic, gender-bending stage persona Ziggy Stardust.

The project reached No. 5 on the UK album charts and went on to become regarded as a groundbreaking and influential project that was added to the National Recording Registry in 2016 by the US Library of Congress.

To mark its 50th anniversary, "The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust..." will be issued as a limited edition half-speed mastered LP and a picture disc, featuring the same master and a replica promotional poster for the album.

